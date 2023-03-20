Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

NYSE MCD opened at $267.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

