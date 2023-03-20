Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $69.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

