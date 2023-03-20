Mask Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $436.38 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $436.38 million and $225.52 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 76.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00020689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

