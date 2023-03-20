Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $70.67 Average PT from Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Matador Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $269,195 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

