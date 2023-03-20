Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Materialise Price Performance

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Materialise has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.27 million, a PE ratio of -186.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Materialise by 1,600.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,938,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 393.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

