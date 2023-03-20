Maxim Group Lowers Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) to Hold

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Down 18.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 227,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,029. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Featured Stories

