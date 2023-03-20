Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS stock traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $76.56. 47,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,899. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 577.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Maximus by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Further Reading

