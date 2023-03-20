MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
MBIA Stock Up 3.9 %
NYSE:MBI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 181,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. MBIA has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.68.
About MBIA
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
