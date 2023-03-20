MBL Wealth LLC Buys 212,405 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 569.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,405 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 305.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.05. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

