MBL Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 330,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,786. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

