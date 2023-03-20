MBL Wealth LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BATS PTMC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. 34,645 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

