MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.70. 9,606,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,475,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.94.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

