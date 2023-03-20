MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 2,797 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. 2,421,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,594,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.