MBL Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 605,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,801. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.