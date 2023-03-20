McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.20 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

