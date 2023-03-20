McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $734,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $90,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

