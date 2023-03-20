Medical Properties Trust (MPW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/16/2023 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Medical Properties Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.