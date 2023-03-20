Medical Properties Trust (MPW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2023 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Medical Properties Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348,998 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

