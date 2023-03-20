Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 3.5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 5,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.