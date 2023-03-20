Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.77. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.68%.
Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
Mesa Laboratories Company Profile
Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.
See Also
