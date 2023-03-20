Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.77. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.68%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,071 shares of company stock worth $1,159,915 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

