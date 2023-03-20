Metars Genesis (MRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $93.14 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00005415 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $93.14 million and $66,779.88 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.48401854 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,326.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

