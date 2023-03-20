MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,791,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 111,631 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 62,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1,232.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

