Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $146.81. 86,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day moving average is $159.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 183,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.