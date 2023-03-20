Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MPB opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $422.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,942.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,347 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

