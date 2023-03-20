Midas Price Up 1% This Week (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $10,828.75 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00005120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.4201767 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9,379.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

