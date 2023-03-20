MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 459,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 202,164 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFIC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.58.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at MidCap Financial Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.49%.

In other MidCap Financial Investment news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,606 shares in the company, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

Featured Stories

