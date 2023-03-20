Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Millrock Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

