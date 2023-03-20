Mina (MINA) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $739.98 million and approximately $60.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00354469 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.05 or 0.25763350 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,014,120,173 coins and its circulating supply is 870,574,168 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,014,067,612.8400393 with 870,450,887.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.84077198 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $54,661,935.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

