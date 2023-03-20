MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.24

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of MIND C.T.I. worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

