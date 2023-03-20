Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of MTX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. 58,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,747. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

