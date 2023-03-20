MOBOX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $93.85 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00352006 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,173.10 or 0.25585008 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,647,449 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

