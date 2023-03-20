Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 3.2% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,337 shares of company stock worth $94,751,432 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Trading Up 3.5 %

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.26. 1,005,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.