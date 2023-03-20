Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MHK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 60,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 314.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

