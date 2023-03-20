Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. 5,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOND. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

