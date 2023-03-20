Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.12 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $242.67 million and $9.12 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00061635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,695,263 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

