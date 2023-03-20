Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.01 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $243.73 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001490 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00063244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,618,866 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.