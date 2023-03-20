MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of MOR stock opened at €14.01 ($15.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.91. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €11.81 ($12.70) and a 52-week high of €27.87 ($29.97).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

