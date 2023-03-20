Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,212 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $198.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.94.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

