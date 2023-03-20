Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $489.89 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.96 and its 200-day moving average is $491.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

