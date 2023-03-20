Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

