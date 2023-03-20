Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 946 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $80.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

