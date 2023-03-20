Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSIGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.98. The stock had a trading volume of 198,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.09. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.