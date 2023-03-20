Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.