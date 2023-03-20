Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 452,624 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,866,000 after acquiring an additional 814,686 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 976.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 408,633 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIHP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. 546,223 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $802.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.