Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 943 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.63. 828,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.