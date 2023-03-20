Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $82,117,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $5,628,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,763,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

