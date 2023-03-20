Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VIG traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.82. 535,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.