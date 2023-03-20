Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Ambac Financial Group worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 376,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 241,449 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,196,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 189,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 142,403 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 316.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 176,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,743 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.09. 82,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,097. The firm has a market cap of $683.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 103.61% and a return on equity of 52.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.