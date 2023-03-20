Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Makes New $383,000 Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Further Reading

