Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,618 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 494,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

