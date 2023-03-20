Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 9,852 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,532,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,150,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 151,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.72.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

